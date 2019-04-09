Public Health relaxes restrictions on measles vaccine supply

Public Health has relaxed restrictions on the supply of measles vaccines, providing broader access to New Brunswickers, according to a memo sent to health-care practitioners on Wednesday.

No new cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease have been confirmed in the Saint John health region since May 31.

"As a result, the previous prioritization of vaccination has been relaxed to allow for broader usage for the general public," the memo signed by Dr. Cristin Muecke, the province's deputy chief medical officer of health, states.

No precise date has been set to declare the outbreak over, said Bruce Macfarlane, communications director for the Department of Health.

"But I can tell you we are looking at least 32 days following the rash onset date of the last outbreak-associated case."

Health officials have previously said the outbreak won't be declared over until two incubation periods — roughly 40 days — have passed since the last confirmed case.

In the meantime, Muecke is still asking health-care practitioners to prioritize when offering a "catch up" dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine to adults.

"Moving forward, not all individuals and settings will be at equal risk," she wrote.

About 15,700 doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine have been distributed since the measles outbreak in the Saint John health region began in April, according to health officials. (Canadian Press/Associated Press)

Some of the factors that might "raise the priority" of individuals include:

Living or spending time in vulnerable group settings, such as shelters or special care homes.

Working in the allied health professions, such as childcare and education, or in group care settings.

Travelling outside Canada, including the United States and Europe.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of measles since the outbreak began on April 26 with an individual who had recently travelled to Europe and visited the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency room before being diagnosed.

The most recent case, someone at Hampton High School, is linked to Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, where nine of the cases are based, while the other one is connected to the emergency room.

Health officials have declined to release any information about the infected individuals, including whether they were immunized, citing privacy.

Measles is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected individual. People can be contagious for about four days before the tell-tale red blotchy rash appears.

Adequate supply

One dose of MMR is considered about 85 per cent effective, while the recommended two doses provide about 97 per cent protection, according to health officials.

Approximately 15,700 doses of the vaccine have been distributed since the outbreak began, said Macfarlane.

"At this time, there are no indications to order more vaccine," he said.

Macfarlane has declined to say if, or how many, lab results are pending.

Measles is diagnosed through blood and urine samples and swabs of the nose and throat.

Public Health usually waits for all three test results before confirming a case, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, told CBC News. The average lab turnaround time is between one and three days, depending on the sample, she said.

Cost not released

Earlier this month, the province secured an additional 20,000 doses of MMR from the national repository.

Normally, Public Health only gets about 5,000 doses annually to immunize adults, health officials have said.

Macfarlane did not respond to a request for information about how much the publicly funded vaccine costs.

Prior to Wednesday, Muecke was asking health-care practitioners to give priority to "susceptible individuals" potentially exposed to confirmed measles cases and "vulnerable populations" in the outbreak area, including infants between the ages of six months and one year.

Other prioritized individuals included:

Susceptible health-care workers, regardless of age, if they have received less than the recommended two doses.

Post-partum women susceptible to rubella (serologically negative) should be vaccinated with MMR before discharge, as per hospital policy.

Unimmunized individuals born between 1970 and 1995.

Those born in or after 1970 who are planning to travel to the United States or overseas.

Move to mandatory immunization

Earlier this month, Education Minister Dominic Cardy introduced legislative amendments to make immunization mandatory for children in public schools and daycares unless they have a medical exemption.

If the amendments pass, starting on Sept. 1, 2021, all existing and new students would have to either provide proof they're immunized against various diseases, such as measles and whooping cough, or provide a medical exemption form signed by a health professional.

Otherwise they won't be allowed in and will have to go to private school or be home-schooled instead, Cardy has said.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy has previously likened unvaccinated students to guns in schools. (CBC)

Under the current legislation, parents can sign a form refusing to have their children vaccinated based on personal "objections."

The amendments would remove all non-medical exemptions and help protect vulnerable children through so-called herd immunity, or community immunity, by ensuring at least 95 per cent of students are vaccinated, said Cardy.

Early symptoms of measles may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

About three to seven days after those symptoms start, the rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms should self-isolate and call Tele-Care, the provincial health information line, for advice by dialling 811, health officials advise.

People born before 1970 are considered immune.