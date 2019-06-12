Public Health asks summer camp operators to 'ensure' campers and staff are immunized

Public Health officials are asking summer camp organizers across New Brunswick to "ensure" their campers and staff have up-to-date immunizations, but they don't expect anyone unvaccinated to be told to stay home.

The request comes in the midst of a measles outbreak in the Saint John health region, where 12 cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed, and a whooping cough outbreak in the Fredericton health region, with at least 28 confirmed cases.

Immunization is the best available intervention to prevent the spread of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, like whooping cough, and to improve immunity, Dr. Cristin Muecke, the province's deputy chief medical officer of health, wrote in a June 11 memo to camp organizers.

"Please ask your campers and staff to check their vaccination status prior to participating in summer camp activities to ensure that their immunizations are up-to-date according to the New Brunswick Routine Immunization Schedule or to their provincial/state routine immunization schedule," wrote Muecke.

Immunization won't be mandatory though, according to the memo, entitled "Measles vaccination for summer campers and staff."

"Please note that there would be no expectation for campers or staff to be excluded from camp if they did not follow through, it is primarily for their personal protection."

The measles outbreak began on April 26 with someone who had recently travelled to Europe and visited the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency room before being diagnosed. More than 2,000 people have potentially been exposed to the virus that's transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected individual, officials have said.

The most recent case, someone at Hampton High School, was announced on June 1 and is linked to Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, where nine of the cases are based, while the other one is connected to the ER.

It can take up to 18 days for symptoms to begin and people can be contagious for about four days before the tell-tale red blotchy rash appears.

The outbreak won't be declared over until two incubation periods — roughly 40 days — pass since the last confirmed case.

Exposed? Stay home

Camp Glenburn, operated by the YMCA of Greater Saint John in Kingston, is asking parents who suspect their child has been exposed to measles to keep them at home for at least three weeks prior to sending them to camp if they have an incomplete immunization record.

"If this three week period overlaps with your camper's scheduled session, our team will do their very best to still deliver the Glenburn experience at another point in time," camp director Adam Godlewski wrote in an email to parents on June 6.

In addition, Camp Glenburn will require participants to provide a copy of their immunization record this summer, or to fill out an online immunization record form.

"In the unlikely event of a communicable disease occurrence at camp, campers without immunizations will be required to be immediately picked up and isolated at home, as per YMCA childcare guidelines," the email signed by Godlewski stated.

'Extra precautions'

With the recent outbreak of measles, the YMCA of Greater Saint John "felt it was necessary to take extra precautions when it comes to immunizations," spokesperson Nicole Vair said in an emailed statement.

At the first sign of symptoms, anyone in our care without immunizations will be required to be immediately picked up. - Nicole Vair, YMCA of Greaer Saint John

The Y has always asked for the medical history of campers, but it's expanding that policy this year to include having an immunization record on file for each participant, she said.

"Also, at the first sign of symptoms, anyone in our care without immunizations will be required to be immediately picked up," said Vair.

Norovirus last summer

Last summer, Camp Glenburn shut down early for the season after being forced to close twice because of a norovirus outbreak.

Norovirus, commonly referred to as the stomach flu, spreads easily through person-to-person contact, environmental contact and food and water.

The camp, located on Belleisle Bay, initially closed at the end of July after 92 campers and counsellors developed diarrhea and vomiting.

It was scrubbed down with bleach and a hydrogen peroxide-based solution before it reopened, but another 21 campers quickly became sick and it closed again on Aug. 7.

Move toward mandatory immunization

Last week, the New Brunswick government introduced legislative amendments to make immunization mandatory for children in public schools and daycares unless they have a medical exemption.

If the amendments pass, starting on Sept. 1, 2021, all existing and new students would have to either provide proof they're immunized against various diseases, such as measles and whooping cough, or provide a medical exemption form signed by a health professional.

Otherwise they won't be allowed in and will have to go to private school or be home-schooled instead, Education Minister Dominic Cardy has said.

In New Brunswick, children are offered a dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12 months and a second dose at 18 months. (Canadian Press/Associated Press)

Under the current legislation, parents can sign a form refusing to have their children vaccinated based on personal "objections."

The amendments would remove all non-medical exemptions and help protect vulnerable children through so-called herd immunity, or community immunity, by ensuring at least 95 per cent of students are vaccinated, said Cardy.

Measles symptoms

Early symptoms of measles symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

About three to seven days after those symptoms start, the rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms should self-isolate and call Tele-Care, the provincial health information line, for advice by dialling 811, said Russell.

People born before 1970 are considered immune.