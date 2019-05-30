New Brunswick secures 20,000 additional doses of measles vaccine

New Brunswick's Department of Health received an additional 20,000 doses of the measles vaccine Monday, as the Saint John region continues to deal with an outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory disease.

Normally, Public Health only gets about 5,000 doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine a year to immunize adults, said department spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

But more than 13,000 doses of MMR have already been distributed since the measles outbreak began in April, he said.

Public Health had been reserving its supply for those considered most at risk — people who have had direct contact with one of the 12 confirmed cases, and infants.

More than 2,000 people in the Saint John health region have potentially been exposed to the virus that's transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected individual, officials have said.

On Tuesday, the province's deputy chief medical officer of health, Dr. Cristin Muecke, advised health-care practitioners that broader access to the vaccine was being restored.

The memo to family doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses was sent after the 20,000 additional doses were received, but there has never been a shortage of the vaccine, said Macfarlane.

"We have always had access to plenty of doses," he said in an email Wednesday.

Public Health has asked family doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses to prioritize the MMR vaccine for specific populations. (CBC)

Muecke said the Central Serum Depot is fulfilling orders for MMR in all regions in the sequence they were received, but she asked the health-care practitioners to prioritize the vaccine for certain groups.

Those include:

"Susceptible individuals" potentially exposed to confirmed measles cases and "vulnerable populations" in the outbreak area, including infants between the ages of six months and one year.

Susceptible health-care workers, regardless of age, if they have received less than the recommended two doses.

Post-partum women susceptible to rubella (serologically negative) should be vaccinated with MMR before discharge, as per hospital policy.

Unimmunized individuals born between 1970 and 1995.

Those born in or after 1970 who are planning to travel to the United States or overseas.

The most recent confirmed case, at Hampton High School, is linked to Kennebecasis Valley High School, where nine of the previous cases are based. The other two are linked to exposure at the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency department.

Symptoms may take up to 18 days

Measles symptoms, which can take up to 18 days after infection to begin, may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

About three to seven days after those symptoms start, the telltale red blotchy rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

People can be contagious for about four days before the rash appears.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms should self-isolate and call Tele-Care, the provincial health information line, for advice by dialling 811, officials have said.

People born before 1970 are considered immune to measles and anyone who has already had it is considered protected for life.

The outbreak won't be declared over until two incubation periods — roughly 40 days — pass since the last confirmed case.