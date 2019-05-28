9th case of measles confirmed in Saint John area as outbreak grows

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health is investigating another confirmed case of measles in the Saint John area, which brings the outbreak total to nine.

The latest case, confirmed late Monday, is linked to a previously confirmed case at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a statement Tuesday.

It comes on the heels of three new cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease announced on Monday.

"I want to emphasize that, if these symptoms are present, it is important that you contact your health-care provider, Public Health or Tele-Care 811 by telephone prior to going to a clinic, physician's office or emergency room so that necessary measures can be put into place to prevent the spread to others," she said.

Measles is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected individual.

400 people warned of possible exposure

The Department of Health sent a letter to Kennebecasis Valley High School families on Monday, advising that anyone who attended the academic awards ceremony at the school the evening of May 23 may have been exposed to an infected individual while they were contagious but before they were diagnosed over the weekend.

About 400 people attended the event, according to Jessica Hanlon, director of communications for the Anglophone South School District.

"As this is outside the 72-hours window in which an administered dose of MMR [measles, mumps, rubella] vaccine could be protective for that exposure, those individuals in attendance Thursday evening are asked to watch for symptoms of the measles virus," the letter from Dr. Cristin Muecke, the deputy chief medical of officer says.

Symptoms as a result of this exposure would develop between May 30 and June 10, Muecke said.

They may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

Within three to seven days, the telltale red blotchy rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

People infected with the measles virus can be contagious about four days before the telltale rash appears until four days after. (Submitted by Emmanuel Bilodeau)

Anyone who was in the emergency department of the Saint John Regional Hospital at the following times was potentially exposed to the measles and should watch for symptoms:

May 19, 10:45 p.m. to 1:35 a.m.

May 22, 8 p.m. to 11:05 p.m.

May 24, 9:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

May 25, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

People who believe they are exhibiting symptoms and decide to seek medical attention should call ahead before visiting their doctor's office, a clinic or emergency room, so proper measures can be put into place to prevent the possible spread to others, officials said.

No KVHS activities cancelled

Eight of the nine cases are linked to Kennebecasis Valley High School.

As of Monday, about 30 students and four staff at KVHS have been told to stay home because of lack of immunity or missing proof of immunization.

Classes and most activities are continuing as scheduled, including track and field, rugby and theatre workshops, said Hanlon.

No activities have been cancelled because of the outbreak, she said.

New Brunswick health authorities are advising staff and students at a Saint John-area high school that they must receive a measles booster shot if they want to continue going to the school. (Canadian Press/Associated Press)

An athletics award ceremony slated for May 24 was moved to this week because an immunization clinic was being held at the school that day, said Hanlon.

According to the school's online calendar, some of the other events held since the first case at the school was confirmed on May 13 have included a Night of the Arts and Casino Night.

2 Quebec trips cancelled

Two other schools in the Kennebecasis Valley — Harry Miller Middle School and Rothesay Park School — have both cancelled their Grade 8 trips to Quebec this week because of measles, said Hanlon.

"In light of the long incubation period of the measles virus, and the understanding that more cases of measles could possibly be confirmed in the coming days, it was decided not to take an unnecessary risk," she said.

"While we understand that our families and students are disappointed, families have been largely co-operative, and many parents have already reached out to the schools to offer suggestions and help in arranging alternate activities for the students."

Hanlon could not say how many Grade 8 students are affected or whether they will receive a full refund. The tour provider is still cancelling venues, accommodations and transportation, she said. The deposit for each student was "under $150."

Can be severe

Most people are protected from measles with two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Measles can be more severe in adults and infants. Complications can include ear infections, pneumonia, blindness and swelling of the brain, which can cause seizures, deafness, brain damage or death.

If contracted during pregnancy, it can cause miscarriage, premature labour, and low birth weight.

People born before 1970 are considered immune.

The first confirmed case of measles in the region, announced on April 26, was an individual who had recently travelled to Europe and visited the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency department, as well as the Halifax Infirmary's ER.

The first KVHS case came into contact with that individual at the Saint John ER.