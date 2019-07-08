Measles outbreak in Saint John area declared over by Public Health

The outbreak of measles in the Saint John region is officially over, Public Health declared Monday.

The outbreak lasted more than two months after the first confirmed case was announced April 26. There were 12 cases in total, the last of which was confirmed on May 31.

Public Health officials said the outbreak wouldn't be declared over until two incubation periods — roughly 40 days — had passed since the last confirmed case.

On Monday, the 38th day since the 12th case was discovered, the province's chief medical officer of health declared the outbreak over.

But Dr. Jennifer Russell said the public should remain vigilant.

"This can happen again," she said.

The disease is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected individual.

"Though the outbreak is over, I encourage New Brunswickers to ensure their immunizations are up to date," Russell said.

"Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease and is vaccine-preventable."

How the outbreak began

On April 26, Public Health announced the first confirmed case of measles in New Brunswick since 2017.

The individual, who had recently travelled to Europe, visited the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency room before being diagnosed and potentially exposed more than 2,000 people to the virus.

That figure grew significantly when the second case was confirmed May 13.

Public Health officials immunized 2,370 people at 12 special immunization clinics during the measles outbreak. (Canadian Press/Associated Press)

A person from Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis was in the emergency room at the same time as the first confirmed case. Before the month was over, nine other cases were confirmed — eight of which were linked to KVHS.

On May 31, the 12th case was confirmed at Hampton High School.

The extent of the outbreak prompted Public Health to speak to 7,500 people through contact tracing. The department said 2,370 people were immunized at 12 special immunization clinics during the near 10-week period.

"I extend my sincere appreciation to the dedicated team of health professionals who worked tirelessly during the outbreak," Russell said.