Unconfirmed case of measles at New Brunswick Community College in Saint John

There is an unconfirmed case of measles at the New Brunswick Community College in Saint John.

Students and staff were advised of the possible case of the highly contagious respiratory disease in a text message Thursday from the regional operations manager for the campus on Grandview Avenue, Craig Jones.

The affected student is isolated at home, said Tanya Greer, communications co-ordinator for the college.

It will be early next week before the college learns whether the student actually has measles, she said in emailed statement.

If confirmed, it will be the third case in the greater Saint John area in recent weeks.

Measles is transmitted through the air or by direct contact.

People infected with the measles virus can be contagious about four days before the rash appears until four days after.

KVHS immunization clinic

On Thursday, public health held an immunization clinic at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, where the second case was confirmed on May 13.

Health officials have not released any information about those two affected individuals, citing privacy, but the cases are related and both people are isolated at home.

The clinic is only for students, teachers and parents who may have been exposed between May 6 and May 9 and don't have the two recommended doses of the measles, mumps, rubella and varicella, or MMRV, vaccine, said Zoë Watson, superintendent of the Anglophone South School District.

Those individuals have been contacted, she said.

About 100 people were immunized during the school day and the clinic is expected to continue into the evening and again on Friday, said Watson.

"We had a bit of a lineup as we got set up this morning, but it's very, very smooth now," she said.

A team of 15 nurses and administrative staff from public health are hosting the clinic in the school's mini gym.

"They're doing a very thorough job and I think people are very grateful that we have the clinics set up," said Watson.

A review of immunization records earlier this week found about 100 of the approximately 1,050 students aren't fully immunized.

Watson could not say how many of the approximately 100 staff, including teachers, educational assistants, administrative assistants, bus drivers and custodians are immunized.

About 460 teachers from nearly 20 schools in Rothesay, Quispamsis, Belleisle and Hampton may have also been exposed.

They were at KVHS just days before the measles case was confirmed for the local branch meeting of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, Watson said.

More immunization clinics possible

Public health is looking into holding immunization clinics for other people who may have come into contact with the affected individual from KVHS, said communications officer Alysha Elliott.

That includes people who were at Shadow Lawn for lunch May 6 and the John Cleese event at Harbour Station on May 7 who were seated in Section 26 rows 14-20 and section 27 rows 14-24.

Additional information will be released "in the coming days," said Elliott.

In the meantime, NBCC is directing students and staff to the public health website for information about measles prevention, said Greer.

"We will update students and staff as more information becomes available," said Greer.

The affected individual at Kennebecasis Valley High School was at the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency department at the same time as the first infected patient in April, health officials have said.

Measles symptoms usually begin within eight to 12 days after infection and may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

Within three to seven days, the classic red blotchy rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

The disease can be more severe in adults, infants and pregnant women. Complications can include ear infections, pneumonia, blindness and swelling of the brain, which can cause seizures, deafness, brain damage or death. If contracted during pregnancy, it can cause premature labour, miscarriage and low birth weight.

Adults born before 1970 and anyone who has already had the measles are considered immune.