2nd confirmed case of measles at Kennebecasis school prompts rush immunization clinic

There is a second confirmed case of measles at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, bringing the total number of cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease in the Saint John region to three.

Public health will be offering the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine to all KVHS students and staff Friday, regardless of their previous immunization history, said the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell.

"We know that if somebody is exposed to measles during the time that somebody is contagious — that if you get a dose of the vaccine within 72 hours, that is protective," Russell said during a news conference in Fredericton.

It's unclear whether the booster shot is mandatory. Russell said it is "highly recommended" and public health is "encouraging" everyone to get it.

But when asked whether students and staff who don't get the shot won't be allowed at the school, she replied, "That is the message."

A notice sent to parents Friday morning by Anglophone South School District superintendent Zoë Watson said, "Students and staff who do not receive the vaccine may be excluded from school for 21 days."

When asked later for clarification, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said the same thing.

Because of the short notice about the clinic, students will be allowed to sign their own immunization consent forms, the notice said.

Ten additional public health nurses are being brought in from outside the region to help with the special immunization clinic.

Those who were previously excluded from school should not attend the clinic.

Anyone who received the MMR or another live vaccine within the last month should not get the MMR shot on Friday either.

Individuals who are immunocompromised or pregnant should not receive a live vaccine and are being advised to stay home from school until public health can offer further advice.

'There is no blame'

All three confirmed cases in the region are related, said Russell.

The second KVHS case was exposed within the past 72 hours to the first one at the school, announced on May 13, she said without elaborating.

And the first infected individual at KVHS was at the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency department at the same time as the first confirmed case, announced on April 26.

That person had recently travelled to Europe and visited the Halifax Infirmary's emergency department on April 17 for unrelated symptoms.

No details about the infected individuals have been released.

"There is no blame or responsibility here. These are things that happen that are outside of our control," said Russell.

"People who go to another country or travel on a plane, where they are exposed to measles, it's not their fault. And so, being exposed in a setting like an emergency department, we're not blaming anybody, it's nobody's fault. These are things that just happen."

People infected with the measles virus can be contagious about four days before the telltale rash appears until four days after. (Submitted by Emmanuel Bilodeau)

An unspecified number of teachers, staff and students at 19 schools across the Anglophone South School District were told earlier this week to stay home until early next week because they may have been exposed to the infected individual at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

They could be incubating the disease that's transmitted through the air or by direct contact after they attended a New Brunswick Teachers' Association meeting at KVHS on May 6, officials said.

Grade 8 students from Harry Miller Middle School and Quispamsis Middle School and their parents who went on a tour of KVHS on May 8 could also be at risk.

Symptoms of infection not immediate

Measles symptoms, which usually begin within eight to 12 days after infection, may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

Within three to seven days, a red blotchy rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Most people with measles recover completely after about 10 days, but complications can include ear infections, pneumonia, blindness and swelling of the brain, which can cause seizures, deafness, brain damage or death. If contracted during pregnancy, it can cause miscarriage, premature labour, and low birth weight.