2,500 East Coast Games athletes urged to be vaccinated against measles

About 2,500 athletes from across the Maritimes, Quebec and New England, along with coaches, fans and volunteers are in Saint John today for the East Coast Games and public health officials are hoping they're immunized against the measles.

Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick, sent a letter to health-care providers in the various jurisdictions earlier this month, urging them to ensure any patients attending the three-day event have up to date vaccines.

There is an ongoing measles outbreak in the Saint John health region, with 12 confirmed cases.

"Immunization is the best available intervention to prevent the spread of measles in our province and improve immunity," wrote Muecke.

School-age children, adolescents and adults born in 1970 and later participating in the games should have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, she said.

"Thank you very much for your assistance in managing this disease of public health importance."

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that's transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected individual.

No new cases have been announced since June 1, but the outbreak won't be declared over until two incubation periods — roughly 40 days — pass since the last confirmed case, health officials have said.

The outbreak, which began about two months ago, has forced the cancellation of school trips, sporting events and provincial competitions. It has also prompted numerous immunization clinics.

Atlantic Canada's largest annual multi-sport games

The East Coast Games is dubbed Atlantic Canada's largest annual multi-sport games. It has tripled in size over the past five years, organizers have said.

This year will feature 20 sporting events at fields and facilities across Saint John and in some of the surrounding communities.

Organizers did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

The first confirmed case of measles was an individual who had recently travelled to Europe and visited the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency department before being diagnosed.

The majority of the other cases have been linked to Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis and the most recent case was someone at Hampton High School.

One dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is about 85 per cent effective, while two doses offer about 97 per cent protection, according to health officials. (CBC)

It can take up to 18 days after infection for measles symptoms to begin and people can be contagious for about four days before the tell-tale red blotchy rash appears.

Early symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

About three to seven days after that is when the rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms should self-isolate and call Tele-Care, the provincial health information line, for advice by dialling 811, said Russell.

People born before 1970 are considered immune to measles and anyone who has already had it is considered protected for life.