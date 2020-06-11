Vocal powerhouses team up to bash racism

New Brunswick-born soprano Measha Brueggergosman is adding her voice to the chorus of people decrying the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

"Justice has no colour. If a knee is on the neck of a dog or a woman or a Black man or a white man in the street — none of that is acceptable because that is unjust. That is a lack of empathy. That is an evil that needs to be rooted out, examined and really, sustainably eradicated in a way that promotes healing and not judgment."

Brueggergosman has hosted a series of discussions about racism in Canada on her Facebook page over the past week.

She said she doesn't feel like she's personally been a victim of systemic racism. But she knows that it exists. Her father worked hard to make sure it didn't taint her life, Brueggergosman said, adding that she hopes to be an example of what's possible in its absence.

"We don't want to miss out on the richness of the culture just because we have some assumptions that proved to be false."

Her guests in the discussion series have included conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, jazz drummer Jerry Granelli, blues vocalist Shakura S'Aida and former Governor General Michaëlle Jean.

Measha Brueggergosman said she hosted the Facebook live with Jeremy Dutcher from her car on a roadside in order to get a better internet connection than is available at her rural Nova Scotia home. (Measha Brueggergosman/Facebook)

She concluded the series Wednesday night with Wolastoqi tenor and classical composer Jeremy Dutcher.

Dutcher said it was a conversation he wanted to have, though he was sorry it was happening in the context of the deaths of George Floyd and Chantel Moore.

Moore was fatally shot last week by a police officer in Edmundston who was doing a wellness check at her home. Her death is under investigation by an independent police watchdog agency based in Quebec.

Dutcher says the incident sits heavy on his heart.

He's scared one of his kin could meet a similar fate on a random Saturday night.

"There's a fear that is palpable. And it is the thing that is holding us down. I actually don't feel that, you know, our white brothers and sisters, and people that are just trying their best and our allies, they're not holding us down. It's that fear that's encoded in our DNA because we were bodies on this continent when it was not OK to be who you were."

Dutcher said he doesn't take his voice as an Indigenous artist for granted because it wouldn't have been possible even 20 years ago.

Brueggergosman spoke with blues singer Shakura S'Aida on Sunday about race on tour. (Measha Brueggergosman/Facebook)

His mother and generations of their ancestors were essentially silenced, he said.

"The original sin of this whole country is that Europeans showed up here and they thought we had nothing to teach them," said Dutcher.

Indigenous knowledge may not have looked like European intelligence, he said, "but it was an intelligence unto itself -- one that was in deep relation to this place."

Dutcher said it was tough to be different growing up in Fredericton.

"You hear it all, you know, 'Why don't you guys get over it?' … And it's like, enough."

"We only have and we only ever had each other. And that's it. The kind of separation games that we have been playing trying to wield our power over one another, it's so 20th century. I'm just like -- enough."

Legendary drummer Jerri Granelli talked about race in jazz with Brueggergosman on Saturday. (Measha Brueggergosman/Facebook)

Dutcher hopes everyone can get to a place of mutual respect and understanding.

"I think somewhere we lost that and somewhere we started to dehumanize certain groups of people. And that's a sickness. Truly, that's a sickness."

He thinks the potential exists right now to heal.

Dutcher is encouraged by white allies who've been stepping up, saying enough is enough and being brave enough to talk about the uncomfortable issue with other white people.

That work can be a heavy burden on those who are racialized, he said.

Brueggergosman agreed.

"If you have that uncle that continues to use the n-word, let's really make sure that we root that out."