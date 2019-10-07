Charges laid in MacKay Highway crash
Vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, causing a collision last October
Police have laid charges in a serious crash on the MacKay Highway that happened last fall.
Two men have been charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession of a stolen vehicle, said Saint John police in a news release Thursday.
Around 2 p.m. on Oct. 7, officers attempted to stop a vehicle travelling on Route 1. The vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, causing a two-vehicle crash that sent three people to hospital.
Details about why the vehicle was of interest will be released in court, said Jim Hennessy, spokesperson for the Saint John police, in an email.
One of the men is due in court on April 14. The other, 31-year-old Kory Kinden, was scheduled to be in court on Tuesday but he failed to appear.
Details and the name of the other man charged are not being released because he hasn't appeared in court yet.
