Government leaders chart steps for McAdam's recovery from plant closure

New Brunswick's labour minister says people in McAdam should begin to think about how it can diversify its economy following the news the largest local employer is closing its plant.

Trevor Holder was in the southwest New Brunswick village Friday, the day after CertainTeed Canada Inc. announced it was shutting down its wallboard plant on Feb. 28, 2021. The decision will put 59 people out of work.

The minister of post-secondary education, training and labour met with company officials, workers and municipal leaders to start two key discussions: how to support affected workers and charting a future for the local economy.

"I got to tell you there was a real positive can-do attitude from the mayor and the council when we spoke to them," Holder told CBC News.

The CertainTeed Canada, Inc. plant will permanently close in February of next year. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"They're obviously devastated on one hand, but they also are very positive about the opportunities in this region. A lot of them involving tourism, a lot of them involving culture and the opportunities that come there.

"I think there's other ways that we can diversify the economy moving forward."

That includes potentially repurposing the wallboard plant property, which alone accounts for a significant chunk of McAdam's footprint.

The wallboard plant in the bottom right corner accounts for a considerable part of the village's geographic footprint. (Google Maps)

But Holder said the first priority is assisting the affected workers, 49 of which will be laid off Aug. 28 when production at the plant ends. Ten employees will continue through February to sell and ship the remaining inventory.

He said the government will be providing counselling and retraining while sniffing out job opportunities in the region.

Workers in shock

McAdam Mayor Ken Stannix said Friday the closure will ripple throughout the community, jeopardizing at least 15 spinoff jobs in transportation and maintenance. That will, in turn, hurt businesses like restaurants and shops, which have already felt the pinch of the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

"It'll make it pretty difficult for those kinds of businesses in town," he told CBC News.

He said about two thirds of the 59 workers live in McAdam, while the other third reside in area communities such as Fredericton and St. Stephen.

"It's not just a McAdam story. It's a southwest New Brunswick story," Stannix said.

The mayor said the workers he's spoken to are in shock. One individual, he said, told him without the job he's not sure who he is anymore.

"His identity, like most of us, is wrapped up with our job," Stannix said. "So with the loss of that he's now looking at, 'Will I still have my friends? What's my other income? Who am I now?'"

Meetings to come

Stannix said the workers will be invited to a meeting next Friday with business leaders, government officials and other service providers to outline what will be made available to them and what lies ahead.

Also on that Friday, village officials will be meeting with Opportunities New Brunswick to discuss the future of the wallboard plant.

McAdam Mayor Ken Stannix says about two thirds of the affected workers live in the village. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Holder said they hope to strike an "adjustment committee" of municipal, business and government officials to spearhead economic development opportunities and assist the workers. He said the same approach was taken when about 70 jobs were lost at the flakeboard plant in St. Stephen last year.

He said that was a successful approach that saw many of the non-retiring laid-off employees find other work in the area.

Growing community

It's a blow to a community on the rise.

McAdam, located 75 kilometres southwest of Fredericton, turned its fortunes around in recent years after the once-vibrant rail town saw business after business close, people leaving the rural community and the decay of its village core.

Village council took ownership of 16 abandoned properties, tore them down and sold them for $1. The gambit worked; each property was sold and newcomers began arriving to the community . There has been a surge in home sales in the past three years, too.

According to the 2016 census, McAdam's population was 1,151. Stannix told CBC News in late February he expected to reach 1,350 by the end of summer.

Decision made after company review

In an emailed statement, CertainTeed Canada, Inc. spokesperson Dina Silver Pokedoff said the decision was made after "an extensive review of our business."

"We recognize the impact the plant closure will have on employees, their families and the McAdam community," Pokedoff said.

The company will provide career counselling and will try to find job opportunities at other CertainTeed and Saint-Gobain plants, Pokedoff said.

Holder and Stannix both said the closure is market-driven as the demand for wallboard dropped.