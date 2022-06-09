McAdam residents rally around man accused of 'taking law into own hands'

About 50 people from McAdam, including the mayor, turned out at the Fredericton courthouse Thursday to support a villager facing charges after what some are describing as a case of vigilante justice last weekend.

Villagers are fed up with property crimes by frequent reoffenders, Mayor Ken Stannix said in a an interview from outside the courthouse.

"The criminals are getting away with everything," he said.

"I wanted to support the individuals who allegedly took the law into their own hands."

According to the court docket, Billy McGillicuddy of McAdam was having a bail hearing Thursday and is accused of six Criminal Code violations, including pointing a firearm, a sawed-off shotgun, at a person, assault with a weapon, a baseball bat, and forcible confinement.

The charges all stem from an incident June 4, and the victim is identified only by initials in the charges.

The McAdam mayor and residents attended court Thursday to support a man accused of what some are calling vigilante justice. (Rosemary Blair/Submitted)

Another person was arrested but released without being charged.

Only three supporters were allowed into the courthouse because of COVID precautions, said Rosemary Blair, a Fredericton woman who knew the accused as a former pastor.

"We know he's a good man," she said of the accused.

Both of the people arrested were men in their 40s, said Stannix, "fathers, hard-working individuals."

McGillicuddy is a former minister from the McAdam Fellowship Church, who worked with youth and "had a very positive impact on the community," he said.

The man released earlier is a contractor.

"They're just solid people within the community, he said.

"It just gives you an idea of the level of frustration that people are going through."

Issue going on for years

Stannix and Blair said this issue has been building for a number of years.

Stannix said there have been incidents such as a gas tank being drilled to steal $20 worth of gas from an elderly person, who then had to spend hundreds of dollars on repairs.

A contractor also had equipment stolen from the back of a vehicle, he said.

It may seem minor, said Stannix, but incidents like these are "unsettling."

"So, yes, people reached a boiling point."

Stannix said he has spoken with the RCMP and the provincial Department of Justice and Public Safety and has meetings planned to discuss the issue in the next couple of weeks.

He said he also hopes to hold a public meeting in McAdam where people can voice their concerns.

The RCMP did not respond to a request for comment on the policing concerns of McAdam residents.