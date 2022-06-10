Plea date scheduled for alleged N.B. vigilante

A St. Croix man who allegedly took the law into his own hands in nearby McAdam is expected to enter a plea next month on six charges stemming from incidents on June 4.

Billy McGillicuddy, 41, appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Friday by telephone for what was scheduled to be a plea on the charges.

But Reid Chedore, his lawyer, asked the judge for an adjournment for more time to review discovery.

McGillicuddy is accused of possessing a weapon, a baseball bat, for the purpose of committing an offence, and with assaulting Blake Scott with a weapon, a baseball bat.

He's also accused of assaulting Scott with a weapon, a chair, unlawfully confining him, pointing a sawed-off shotgun at him, and possessing a sawed-off shotgun for the purpose of committing an offence.

All the charges stem from incidents that occurred in McAdam, about 10 kilometres east of St. Croix, on June 4.

The court agreed to have McGillicuddy appear again the morning of July 14.

Chedore declined to comment on the case on Friday.

Community rallies around accused

McGillicuddy was in court last week for a bail hearing, where Judge Mary Jane Richards ultimately rejected his application.

He remains in custody in Saint John.

About 50 people showed up for his first bail hearing date last Thursday to show support for him outside the courthouse, including McAdam Mayor Ken Stannix.

Stannix at the time said community members were fed up with reoccurring property crimes, adding he wanted to support "the individuals who allegedly took the law into their own hands."

Another person had been arrested but was released without being charged.

Supporters of Billy McGillicuddy showed up outside the Fredericton courthouse Friday, some wearing shirts with "#JUSTICEFORBILLY" printed on the front. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

About 20 people showed up outside the courthouse on Friday, with some wearing shirts with "#JUSTICEFORBILLY" printed on them.

Last Thursday, the New Brunswick RCMP issued a statement asking people not to commit acts of vigilantism.

"Anyone involved in vigilante activities risk facing arrest and legal proceedings themselves," the RCMP said.

"Taking police matters into your own hands, or condoning those who do, is irresponsible and reckless."