Moncton man charged with 1st-degree murder after body of missing 24-year-old found

A Moncton man has been charged with first-degree murder after the remains of a 24-year-old man missing since last week were found outside the city, in a wooded area off Paris Boulevard in Irishtown.

Justin Barrow, 42, made a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court Wednesday afternoon.

He's accused in the death of Max Boudreau, 24, last seen on Nov. 15 and reported missing on Nov. 17.

Boudreau's body was found Tuesday.

"At this time, police believe the man's death to be suspicious, and are investigating the death as a homicide," New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said in a news release Wednesday.

Codiac Regional RCMP and Boudreau's family had sought the public's help locating him.

'Special soul'

Lise Lamoureux announced her son's death on social media Wednesday morning.

"For those that knew Max very well, you would all agree that he was a special soul," she posted on Facebook.

Boudreau's cousin, musician Louise Vautour Goguen, shared the post and wrote, "I have no words."

Max Boudreau was last seen on Nov. 15 at approximately 3 a.m., leaving a bar on Champlain Street in Dieppe, RCMP have said. (Max Boudreau/Facebook)

The family was notified Tuesday night, according to Alyssa Legere Dignard, who identified herself to reporters outside the courthouse as Boudreau's best friend. They're taking it hard, she said, fighting back tears.

"It's been a little bit of a toll on everybody. We're trying to stay strong.

"We're trying to get some more news of what happened."

Boudreau's friend Alyssa Legere Dignard told reporters she has no idea why he would have been in Irishtown, and she doesn't know Barrow. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Boudreau's family and friends initially thought he was kidnapped, or possibly had disappeared by choice, said Legere Dignard, quickly adding this wasn't like him.

"He was always the type of person that would talk to everybody," she said. "He's always on everyone's side.

"Max was fun, joyful, always a bundle of energy, always cheering us on, never really upset.

"We used to have a lot of fun together. … I miss them a lot."

No cause of death yet

No other details about Boudreau's death have been released.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, Ouellette said.

Barrow is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m., to give him time to retain a lawyer or apply to legal aid. He remains in custody.

On Wednesday, RCMP remained at the scene where Boudreau's remains were discovered Tuesday. (Radio-Canada)

Boudreau's mother, in her Facebook post, thanked the RCMP and everyone who contributed to the efforts to locate him.

Originally, his last known location was on Albert Street in Moncton on the evening of Nov. 14.

On Tuesday, RCMP said Boudreau was last seen on Nov. 15 at about 3 a.m., leaving a bar on Champlain Street in Dieppe.

In Wednesday's news release, RCMP thanked members of the community, partner agencies and specialized policing services for their assistance during the search for Boudreau.

"Our thoughts are with the family and community at this time," Ouellette said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).