Moncton man accused of killing Max Boudreau to remain in custody

A bail hearing scheduled for the man accused of killing Max Boudreau last fall in Moncton did not go ahead Wednesday.

Justin Barrow, 42, is charged with first-degree murder. He's accused of killing the 24-year-old on Nov. 15, 2022.

Barrow appeared in the prisoner's box in Moncton's Court of King's Bench before Justice Christa Bourque.

A publication ban prevents reporting details of what was discussed.

The public gallery was nearly full with Boudreau's family and friends.

Barrow's lawyer, Martin Goguen, had filed paperwork seeking to have him released on bail prior to his trial. That trial is scheduled to last four weeks, starting April 29, 2024.

Boudreau disappeared after leaving a strip club in Dieppe on Nov. 15 and was reported missing on Nov. 17.

His body was found Nov. 22 in a wooded area in Irishtown, just north of Moncton.

Barrow was arrested the same day that Boudreau's remains were found. He was charged Nov. 23 and has been in custody since then.