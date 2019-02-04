Trial of man charged after hit-and-run death of Brady Francis to start

The trial of a man accused of the hit-and-run death of Brady Francis almost two years ago is set to begin Monday in Moncton.

Maurice Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death.

Francis, a member of Elsipogtog First Nation, was found dead by the side of the road in Saint-Charles, about 12 kilometres north of the reserve and about 100 kilometres north of Moncton.

It's believed the 22-year-old was waiting for a ride home Feb. 24, when he was struck on Saint-Charles South Road.

Johnson will be tried by judge alone. The trial is scheduled to run until Jan. 31 at the Moncton courthouse.

Brady Francis was 22 when he was struck and killed in February of 2018 while waiting for a drive on Saint-Charles South Road. (Facebook photo)

Family and advocates had pushed for simultaneous interpretation of the trial, which will be in French.

But New Brunswick Justice Minister Andrea Anderson-Mason, said in December 2018 that interpretation service would not be provided.

Paul Bradley, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said in an email that there will be an overflow room in the courthouse set aside because of the anticipated large public turnout.

A video feed of the trial will be shown in the overflow room, but official translation won't be provided.

Bradley said that if the community of Elsipogtog wants to coordinate its own interpretation, that would be welcome in the overflow room.