Closing arguments set to begin in hit-and-run trial of Maurice Johnson

Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of Maurice Johnson, accused in the hit-and-run death of Brady Francis.

Crown prosecutor Pierre Gionet and defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux will deliver their closing arguments Friday morning in Moncton Court of Queen's Bench.

Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death.

Brady Francis was 22 when he was struck and killed in February of 2018 while waiting for a drive on Saint-Charles South Road.

Closing arguments were initially scheduled to be presented Feb. 7, but the proceeding was postponed due to inclement weather.

Brady Francis was 22 when he was struck and killed in February of 2018 while waiting for a drive on Saint-Charles South Road. (Brady Francis/Facebook)

"The Crown must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Wayne MacKay, a law professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

MacKay said the Crown has to demonstrate Maurice Johnson was involved in the accident and knowingly left the scene of an injury.

"And that's always a pretty difficult case with strictly circumstantial evidence," he said.

The case against Maurice Johnson

The Crown called 32 witnesses in this trial to help build its case.

Numerous witnesses testified that a broken GMC logo was found on the road close to where Francis was found.

RCMP Const. Ricky LeBlond was one of the officers who seized Johnson's truck the day after Francis was killed.

He testified that Johnson's truck was missing part of its GMC logo and there was damage on the passenger side.

The court heard the damage was consistent with a collision with a pedestrian.

Cpl. Richard Belliveau, a forensic identification specialist based in Moncton, told the court that black pieces of plastic found at the scene could have come from Johnson's truck.

But no witnesses were able to confirm they were a perfect match.

Inconsistencies in the evidence

The defence called three witnesses to raise inconsistencies in the evidence.

Kimberly Kenny, a civilian member of the RCMP with a PhD in analytical chemistry, examined some of the clothes that Francis was wearing the night he died.

She told the court the tests found no link between Johnson's truck and Francis's body or the clothing he was wearing.

No blood, tissue, hair or even fibres from his clothing were found.

Collision reconstructionist Michael Reade dwelled on another mystery.

He told the court if a pedestrian was struck on the passenger side, as the damage to Johnson's truck shows, the body would either go straight forward or to the right — toward the ditch in this case.

He said Francis's body was found on the west-bound lane, on the opposite side of where the damage suggests it should be.

"[The] evidence just does not match that scenario," he told the court.

Accused did not testify

Johnson did not testify in his own defence. His only account of what happened the night of Feb. 24, 2018, was a four-hour videotaped interview with the RCMP three weeks after Francis was killed.

The court watched as Johnson was interviewed by Cpl. Nicholas Potvin at the RCMP detachment in Richibucto.

Johnson said he and his wife were talking while he drove that night and he turned his head to look at her for a moment. When he turned back, there was a deer in front of his truck and he didn't have time to brake, he said.

Maurice Johnson, pictured here leaving court with his wife, did not take the stand in his defence. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

He stopped and looked back, but didn't see anything, so he thought the animal had run off and they kept going.

"If I thought it had been a person, I would have stopped," he said. "I saw a deer."

Beyond a reasonable doubt

MacKay said the hardest part of the crown's case will be to show that Johnson intended to leave the scene,

"Obviously the consequences for Mr. Johnson are very large if this conviction is proven," he said.

"The beyond reasonable doubt standard is always a difficult standard, as it should be because we don't want to have innocent people convicted."

MacKay said in cases with circumstantial evidence, it can be complicated but "that doesn't mean it can't be done."