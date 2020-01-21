Skip to Main Content
Bad weather forces Brady Francis hit-and-run trial to be postponed
New Brunswick

Closing arguments at the hit-and-run trial of Maurice Johnson have been postponed after messy winter weather forced Moncton's court to close today. 

Crown and defence were expected to give their final arguments today

CBC News ·
Maurice Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Crown prosecutor Pierre Gionet and defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux were supposed to deliver their closing arguments Friday morning at Moncton Court of Queen's Bench.

Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death.

Brady Francis was 22 when he was struck and killed in February of 2018 while waiting for a drive on Saint-Charles South Road.

 

With files from Maeve McFadden

