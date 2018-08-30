Kitchen doors opened, medicine bottles moved in flood break-in

​​Markus Harvey's kitchen cabinet doors were opened and his child's empty medicine bottles were moved, but nothing was taken the night he chased off several people from his flooded Maugerville home in May.

Harvey was the first to testify at the trial of Travis Lloyd Hunt, one of three men accused of break and enter and possession of a stolen canoe.

"As a child, my house had gotten robbed," Harvey said, explaining how he locks every door and window before he goes to sleep. That's why ... I carry that with me. Forty years later it's still prevalent in my mind."

Farmer Markus Harvey says he snapped this photo of three people who broke into his home. (Submitted: Markus Harvey)

Hunt has been in custody since he and two other men were arrested after Harvey called the police when he saw three men get in a canoe and paddle away from his home at around 5:30 a.m. on May 6.

May saw the worst flooding in recent memory along the lower St. John River. Hundreds of people's homes in the Maugerville area east of Fredericton had been evacuated, but Harvey said he stayed behind because he was afraid someone would break in.

He was also taking care of neighbours' animals and checking in on other people who chose to stay behind.

'Nice day for canoeing'

Gwen Moxon, the co-owner of Country Pumpkin in Maugerville, told the court in Burton that she got a call from her son saying she should look out for people in a red canoe.

She said she saw three men paddling down the flooded area behind her house and took photos, which were presented to the court.

She described the three men in the boat, one wearing a yellow rain suit and two others wearing black hoodies. She could not see any of their faces.

She said her husband spoke to the men when they were close to their house, but he did not confront them with allegations. He said, "nice day for canoeing" and one of the men answered "it would be better with a motor."

She said she decided to take photos because her house was broken into in the past.

Spinning in an eddy

The final testimony on Thursday was from conservation officer Shane Hellyer, who was in the rescue boat that found the three men.

Hellyer said the men were wet and cold, and the canoe was spinning, stuck in a whirlpool.

They called out for help and asked to be towed to shore, where they were then arrested.

Hunt is the last of the three men accused of the same crime to appear in court after entering a plea.

Brandon Drew Hatchard of Perth-Andover had his trial earlier this month, and the judge has reserved his decision until September.

The third man, Chance Arthur Leslie of Middle Hainesville, pleaded guilty.