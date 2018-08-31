CBC News ·

Three men accused of breaking into a flooded Maugerville home had gloves, sunglasses and a collapsible pair of bolt cutters, a court in Burton heard Friday.

RCMP Const. Warren Vogan testified Friday about the things found with the men arrested after Markus Harvey heard several people in his home early on May 6, when the St. John River had spilled into his community below Fredericton.

It was the second day of trial for Travis Lloyd Hunt of Maugerville, one of the three men charged with break and enter and possession of a stolen canoe.

Harvey previously testified that nothing was taken from his home, but his kitchen cabinet doors were open and his child's empty medicine bottles were moved.

Hayden Lloyd, Hunt's grandfather, testified he called the RCMP at 10 a.m. that day after the alleged break in, thinking his red canoe had been stolen.

He said he later realized it must have been Travis, and he shouldn't have called police. His grandson lives nearby and is allowed to borrow the canoe.

Hunt, a slight man with neck tattoos, has been in custody since his arrest. He showed no emotion on the first day of trial but looked upset as his grandfather left the courtroom without looking at him.

Farmer Markus Harvey says he snapped this photo of three people who broke into his home. (Submitted: Markus Harvey)

Balaclava and bear spray

Vogan said that when they seized the canoe, police found a balaclava, bear spray, and a large bag containing three empty bags. He told the court the bags could be used to carry away what the three might allegedly steal.

There were also flashlights and a light for wearing on the head, he said.

On cross-examination, Vogan confirmed that nowhere in the officer's notes did it say Hunt was the one wearing the backpack containing the bolt cutters.

The first person to testify was Josh Phillips, who said he got a call from Markus Harvey that morning.

With his pyjama pants still on, he "hurried down, threw on a life-jacket and got into my canoe."

Josh Phillips said he was paddling toward Wetmore's sod farm, when he saw three men in a red canoe. They had on black hoodies, and one possibly had yellow suspenders.

"Nice morning for a paddle," he said to them. They looked shocked to see him, Phillips said. He then paddled behind a building to call his wife, who called the RCMP.

Josh Phillips was one of the witnesses at the trial of Travis Lloyd Hunt. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

Friday was the second and last day of Hunt's trial. In closing arguments, the defence argued that Hunt stayed behind in the canoe, and so should not be found guilty of break and enter.

Judge Pierre Dube reserved decision until Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

Just before court adjourned, Hunt pleaded guilty to two unrelated weapon offences from May 9, which were possession of a rifle without a permit and improper storage of a rifle.

The other two men accused in the break-in are Brandon Drew Hatchard and Chance Arthur Leslie.

Hatchard's trial was earlier this month, and the judge is to deliver a decision in October. Leslie pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Sept. 12.

With files from Catherine Harrop