Alleged Fredericton shooter will be appointed new lawyer

The man accused of killing four people in a shooting spree in Fredericton in August will have a new lawyer appointed by the court, provincial court Judge Julian Dickson ruled Wednesday.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, who is facing four counts of first-degree murder, claimed during an earlier court appearance that he fired his lawyer Nathan Gorham.

Believing that Raymond may not be fit of mind, Gorham had asked the court to intervene in the matter.

Dickson ruled Wednesday Raymond will get a new lawyer, but can't fire Gorham until or if he is found fit to stand trial.

Raymond is charged in the Aug. 10 shooting deaths of of the Fredericton Police Force constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbi Lee Wright, 32.

He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

In an outburst during a previous court appearance Raymond said he has evidence to exonerate him and that he is innocent due to temporary insanity. He also claimed he was being "harassed" in prison.

Dickson ruled Wednesday, based on Raymond's statements in court, there was reasonable grounds he may not be mentally competent.

The Crown is seeking a 60-day psychiatric assessment.

- With files from Catherine Harrop