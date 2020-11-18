Jury continues to deliberate in Matthew Raymond trial, 1 person barred from court

The jury of 11 will continue deliberations Wednesday in the trial of the Fredericton man who shot and killed four people.

The jury will decide whether Matthew Raymond was criminally responsible and guilty of the shooting deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to being the shooter, but he says he's not criminally responsible on account of a mental illness that caused him to believe he was under attack by demons.

The Crown and defence agree Raymond was mentally ill that day, but the Crown argued Raymond's delusions were not strong enough to prevent him from knowing what he was doing or that it was wrong.

The Crown also argued Raymond had intent to kill and should be found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder which carry an automatic life sentence.

Victims of the shooting, from left to right: constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

On Tuesday Justice Larry Landry gave the jury instructions for most of the day. In the afternoon, his instructions were delayed by a juror complaint that a person in the gallery might have taken a photo of the jury.

The public was asked the leave the courtroom, and Landry paused his instructions and called the jurors one by one to ask them about the incident.

The juror who made the complaint said through tears that she saw someone's phone flash and was worried they had taken a photo, She said she felt uncomfortable because that person looked at the jurors often.

The defence and Crown eventually decided to continue with instructions while police investigate. The jurors began deliberation at around 6 p.m.

Before court adjourned for the night, Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston told the judge police went to the home of the person from the gallery and searched the phone. She said police found no photos of the jurors but found the phone flashes when it locks.

Blunston said that person was told not to come back to court.

The jury will continue deliberations Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. if needed.