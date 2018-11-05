Alleged Fredericton shooter renews effort to dismiss lawyer

The man accused of shooting and killing four people in Fredericton, including two city police officers, appeared in court Monday still determined to fire his lawyer.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, claimed during an earlier court appearance that he fired lawyer Nathan Gorham, who has continued to be present in court for Raymond's appearances.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 10 deaths of constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, of the Fredericton Police Force, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Gorham told the court Raymond had said he doesn't want to be represented by him but, instead, wants to be represented by Gorham's associate, Spencer MacInnis, who declined.

Judge Julian Dickson confirmed this with Raymond.

Matthew Raymond accused of killing 4 people in Fredericton in August has fired his lawyer. His lawyer said there are concerns Raymond’s instructions to fire him are not the result of a fit mind. Judge will decide on Wednesday if he appoints another lawyer . <a href="https://t.co/sRfg04rlGI">pic.twitter.com/sRfg04rlGI</a> —@harropcbc

Believing Raymond may not be of a fit mind, Gorham asked the court to intervene in the matter.

"This is somewhat of an unusual situation," Gorham told the court. "I have had concerns over the last two weeks that the instructions that we've been given may not be the result of a fit mind.

"All that I think I can do is … ensure that I've raised these concerns to the court and ask the court to intervene is some sort of fashion."

Seeking psych assessment

The Crown is seeking a 60-day psychiatric assessment, but the prosecution will have to wait to make its arguments as Dickson must now decide if he will issue a court order to appoint another lawyer.

Dickson has to believe he has reasonable grounds to question whether Raymond is mentally fit in order to issue a court order for a new lawyer.

I'm totally fit. - Matthew Vincent Raymond

If a new lawyer is appointed, Raymond cannot dismiss that person until at least after the arguments for a psychiatric assessment are made.

Raymond, again, maintained his mental fitness in court Monday.

"I'm totally fit," he told Dickson before saying that he expected he would have a new lawyer already and that he'd already given this speech.

The accused previously told the told he has enough evidence to be exonerated and is not guilty by reason of temporary insanity.

Lawyers Nathan Gorham, left, and Spencer MacInnis leave the Fredericton courthouse on Monday. (CBC)

Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston said the prosecution agrees another lawyer should be representing Raymond, as relations seem to have broken down with Gorham.

The judge is expected to make his decision Wednesday at 2 p.m. on Raymond's representation

Police have said all four victims were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the north side of Fredericton.

Raymond has not yet entered any pleas or elected his mode of trial.