Jury selection starts for accused Fredericton shooter's fitness hearing

Potential jurors wearing face masks and keeping their distance lined up outside the Fredericton Convention Centre early Monday morning, for the first jury selection in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

The jury chosen will have to decide whether Matthew Vincent Raymond is fit to stand trial, as he was found unfit by a previous jury last fall.

This jury could also stay for the criminal trial set for Sept. 15 if Raymond chooses to keep them.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. They were killed on Fredericton's north side in the summer of 2018.

Potential jurors must wear face shields

Once the potential jurors were registered, they filed into the largest room in the convention centre. There, chairs were set two metres apart, with a numbered placard and a bottle of water placed under each one.

When they move around the convention centre, potential jurors must wear face shields, which have been provided by the court. However, once they're seated, they can take them off.

Justice Larry Landry said he understands the jury selection process is being done differently, but the obligation is still the same.

Many cases have been delayed by COVID-19 and "we are trying to put them back on track," he said.

Jury selection is taking place at the Fredericton Convention Centre to maintain physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

"This court must do everything reasonably possible to make sure that the accused persons in Canada continue to have fair trials without unreasonable delay."

Court has moved to the convention centre to maintain physical distancing. It's the largest venue the court has been able to find in New Brunswick's capital. With distancing, the largest makeshift courtroom can fit about 150 people.

Last week, the court also conducted a pre-screening for everyone who may have an excuse not to sit on this jury. This would minimize the number of people inside the makeshift courtroom at one time.

Publication ban in effect

Fitness to stand trial deals with the accused's state of mind at the current moment. It is separate from the time of an alleged criminal offence.

If Raymond is found fit, a criminal trial is set for Sept. 15.

The fitness hearing is expected to take up to two days. And the criminal trial is set for four to six weeks.

Landry also ordered a publication ban on this week's jury selection process.