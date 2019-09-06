Hundreds expected to appear for jury selection in Matthew Raymond fitness hearing

A jury will be selected today to decide whether Matthew Raymond is fit to stand trial in the shooting deaths of four people in Fredericton a year ago.

Raymond is to appear at the Grant-Harvey Centre in Fredericton at 9 a.m., when a pre-trial hearing will be held to tie up some loose ends.

About 800 potential jurors have been called to the arena, where jury selection will begin after the hearing.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side.

Hundreds are expected to appear for the first day of jury selection for Raymond's fitness hearing. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Police have said the four victims were struck by bullets fired from a long gun.

At the end of the possibly week-long hearing, the jury will decide whether Raymond can stand trial or not.

His actual trial was originally scheduled for Monday but was pushed back in favour of this hearing because of Raymond's behaviour in court.

Whether, or when, the main trial proceeds will depend on what the jury decides. A new jury will be chosen if Raymond is declared fit.

Being fit to stand trial means defendants are capable of understanding court proceedings and are able to defend themselves alone or through a lawyer.

Fitness to stand trial deals with the accused's current mental state. It has nothing to do with an accused's state of mind during an alleged crime. Criminal responsibility is a separate matter.