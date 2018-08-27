Fredericton court sees crime scene photos in accused shooter trial

The jury in the quadruple murder trail of Matthew Raymond was presented with crime scene photos collected over four days.

RCMP corporals Chris Kean and Francis Coutu testified Tuesday in the third week of the first-degree murder trial.

Matthew Raymond, 50, has admitted to shooting Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, then Fredericton Police Force Constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to the call of shots fired at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10, 2018.

An exhibit photo of the silver Ford Fiesta shows bullet holes on the windows and doors. (Submitted by Court of Queen's Bench.)

Raymond's defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible for the act because of a mental illness. They've entered into evidence dozens of pages of mathematical calculations they say were made by Raymond, along with newspapers with the words "serpent" and "hoax" written on the front page.

Photos of the parking lot

Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston warned the family of the victims who were in the gallery about the graphic nature of some of the photos presented. The photos, taken by Kean, showed the bodies of Costello and Robichaud on the ground around a silver Ford Fiesta. Inside the Ford, photos showed Wright's body in the passenger-side front seat.

Some family members wiped away tears as the photos came up on large TV screens.

The court previously heard Burns was moved out of the parking lot and handed to an ambulance that morning.

Court was presented with multiple photos of the damage to a silver Ford Fiesta belonging to Bobbie Lee Wright, who's body was found in the front passenger seat. (Submitted by Court of Queen's Bench.)

The photos also showed bullet holes in the windows of the Ford, as well as damage to the doors and interior.

Kean also took photos of gouges on the pavement of the parking lot, possibly from bullets and ricochets, he said.

They also showed a blue fishing tackle box and two fishing rods laying by Robichaud's body.

Kean also took a photo of the registration of a motorcycle belonging to Donnie Robichaud. The motorcycle was parked next to the Ford Fiesta and covered, Kean said.

Photos of inside apartments

Coutu testified he took multiple photos of the inside and outside of apartment buildings in the complex.

Coutu said he also seized items from Building A, Apt. 9, including multiple bullets and bullet fragments. A photo of the floor plan shows it's the apartment opposite Raymond's, on the top floor.

A photo of the kitchen cupboard from Apt. 9 in Building A at 237 Brookside Dr. shows a bullet embedded in the cupboard. (Submitted by Court of Queen's Bench.)

Inside Apartment 9 of Building A, Coutu found multiple bullet holes and fragments. This includes a bullet lodged in an artificial vanilla bottle, as well as one inside Robin Hood binder.

He also took photos inside Apt. 5 in Building A. This was where Sayad Motallebikia lived with his wife and two sons. He testified Monday he had to duck and take cover when he heard a bang and his bedroom window break. Coutu found multiple bullet holes in his and his son's bedroom window and walls.

A photo from inside the kitchen cupboard in Apt. 9, Building A at 237 Brookside Dr. shows damage to a Robin Hood recipe binder, and a bullet inside found inside. (Submitted by Court of Queen's Bench.)

Coutu also took photos of Building B Apt. 9. That's where Martin Vezina lived. He testified last week that he barricaded himself and his family is his bedroom after hearing the shots, and hearing glass shatter in his apartment.

Mathew Raymond being brought into the Fredericton Convention Centre for the continuation of his trial Tuesday. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

