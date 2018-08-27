Trial of accused Fredericton shooter scheduled to continue Monday

The quadruple murder trial of Matthew Raymond is scheduled to continue Monday.

The trial was adjourned Friday because one of the lawyers had COVID-19 symptoms and needed to get tested.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to shooting Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello as they responded to a call of shots fired at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10, 2018.

Twelve people testified last week, including seven people who lived at the apartment complex, and a Fredericton Police Force sergeant who was right behind Burns and Costello when they responded that morning.

Raymond has admitted to the shooting but pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder. His defence team is arguing he did not appreciate the nature or consequences of his actions and did not know what he was doing was wrong because of a mental illness.

Some family members of the victims have been attending the proceedings.

