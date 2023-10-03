Fredericton man who killed 4 people granted supervised outings for treatment purposes

The man who killed four people, including two police officers, in Fredericton in 2018 is being allowed supervised outings in the community.

In April, a review board examining the request to allow Matthew Raymond to leave a secure psychiatric facility "came to the conclusion that the accused still poses a significant threat to the safety of the public but that privileges may be granted for the purpose of treatment."

One of those privileges is for "accompanied privileges in Campbellton with staff member."

The disposition order is dated April 6, 2023, but it took the board five months to release it.

Raymond, 53, was found not criminally responsible by a jury in November 2020 in the shooting deaths of four people.

At trial, Raymond admitted to shooting and killing Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment window on Aug. 10, 2018, and then police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired.

Victims of the Aug. 10, 2018, shooting from left to right: Const. Robb Costello, 45, Const. Sara Burns, 43, Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32. (CBC)

The jury found Raymond's schizophrenia, a form of mental illness, prevented him from knowing what he was doing was wrong. In court, he testified that he thought he was shooting demons coming to kill him, not human beings.

Since the verdict, Raymond has been held at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton and only allowed to move between units and within hospital grounds.

Costello's widow, Jackie McLean, said she was notified by Victim Services after the decision.

She said she doesn't have an issue as long as the outings are supervised. Her fear is that Raymond will eventually be granted unsupervised outings.

"I don't think that he'll do anything with supervision. In fact, I'm not even all that concerned that he'll do anything without supervision initially," she said on Wednesday.

"However, this is the first step in … him gaining more and more independence and my concern is that the more independence that he has, the less likely he is to take his medication and continue with his treatment, and that's when the risk becomes much more palpable to me."

Jackie McLean doesn't believe the man who killed her spouse should ever be allowed out without supervision. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

When asked when she would be comfortable seeing Raymond released, she said, "Never."

"I don't think that he can ever live independently outside of the facility without supervision. I don't think he can be trusted to do that. He couldn't be trusted to live among the public prior to killing my spouse and three other people. So I don't think that he can be trusted long term."

She said she doesn't want "any other families to have to go through what my family went through."

Third attempt for increased privileges

This is the third time Raymond's treatment team asked that he be allowed to leave the secure facility on supervised outings in the community.

The 22-page order includes input from a number of professionals who have been treating Raymond, including his psychiatrist.

Dr. Ralph Holly said, "Should any doubt arise regarding his mental status, such privileges would be held until further stabilization."

Holly said privileges would be granted gradually, according to Raymond's treatment plan and his progress.

Risk for serious violence 'currently low'

Forensic psychiatrist Émilie Frenette said Raymond's "risk of general violence is moderate. The risk for serious harm is currently low. There is no indication that the client intends to commit violence that could cause serious harm in the upcoming year."

She also said there is "no indication that the client plans to perpetrate violence in the near future. The client is stable and there's no warning signs that have been associated with past violence that are currently in an elevated state.… considering the risk management strategies that would be put into place, the risk of violence would be sufficiently controlled to offer Mr. Raymond the privileges" that were requested.

Frenette said research indicates that an individual "is more likely to be violent if he engaged in violence early in life. Prior to this tragedy, according to collateral information, the client never engaged in violence that resulted in physical or psychological harm.

"Mr. Raymond does not present a pervasive pattern of violence. Rather, he committed an isolated act of severe violence."

'Some odd beliefs'

She said Raymond has "verbalized some odd beliefs. He also appears distrustful and suspicious of others at times. He is also sometimes reluctant in sharing certain information, possibly by fear that the information will be used against him. He also tends to bear grudges easily and tends to choose solitary activities."

While those things tend to increase the risk of violence, she said Raymond "never engaged in violence at any point since his admission to the RHC. Even when clients tried to provoke Mr. Raymond by insulting him and being aggressive towards him, he did not engage in violence."

By all accounts, Raymond takes his medication regularly and participates in all therapeutic sessions, although he tends to "under report" symptoms.

Raymond offers apology

During the April 6, 2023, hearing, Raymond read a prepared statement, according to the report prepared by the review board.

"He said that he is very sorry for the victim's losses, including the R.C.M.P., the Fredericton Police Force, the families and everyone who has been affected by his actions. He said that at the time, he did not know he was schizophrenic. He will never forget the precious victims," he was paraphrased as saying.

McLean called Raymond's expression of remorse "just a bunch of words."

"I don't believe him. I didn't believe him in court. I don't believe him now. I don't believe he has any remorse," she said.

"Remorse looks good on paper and gives people sympathy for him, and I personally don't believe that he deserves any."

In summarizing its decision, the review board specified that any absence from Restigouche Hospital Centre must be for medical reasons or "for any purpose that is necessary for the accused's treatment."

"This disposition will remain operative until a new disposition order of the New Brunswick Review Board is issued," the report concluded.

The Fredericton Police Force was asked for comment on the board's decision, but declined.