Quadruple murder trial continues Thursday in Fredericton

A member of Matthew Raymond's defence team is expected to continue his testimony Thursday.

Alex Pate began testifying last week about what he found on the hard drives of the man who killed four people.

Raymond shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, the Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to a call of shots fired at 237 Brookside Dr on Aug. 10, 2018.

The 50-year-old has admitted to the killing, but pleaded not guilty. His defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible on account of mental illness.

Alex Pate, a member of Matthew Raymond's defence team, testified he reviewed tens of thousands of photos and videos on Raymond's devices between 2015 and 2018. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Last week the Crown and defence agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the crime. This means to get a not-guilty verdict, his defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.

Pate's testimony has painted a picture of a man whose interest in biking and video games waned as he started viewing and downloading more and more anti-Muslim, anti-Justin Trudeau, demonic and occult data.

The data on his computer started shifting, and increasing in numbers, by the spring of 2017, Pate testified.

Pate also testified a YouTube channel, the name of which is under a publication ban, had videos that appeared to be made by Raymond.