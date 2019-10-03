Full jury sworn in for fitness trial of Fredericton man accused of killing 4 people

All 12 jurors and one alternate have been selected for Matthew Vincent Raymond's fitness trial and, possibly, his criminal trial.

Jury selection started Monday at the Fredericton Convention Centre and ended Wednesday morning. The fitness hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Raymond was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Monday marked the beginning of the first jury selection in the country to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. This jury pool was exceptionally small to maintain physical distancing — just about 100 people.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham previously said he's concerned about what will happen if the pool runs out and the jurors weren't all selected. The final juror was selected with four people remaining in the pool.

The court conducted a separate pre-screening to excuse people with valid reasons for not sitting on the jury, and about 70 people were excused last week. Despite this, over the last three days, more than 40 people were excused for various reasons.

Court of Queen's Bench has been operating out of the Fredericton Convention Centre for a few months to maintain physical distancing between attendants as well as the Crown, defence, judge and court staff. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

If he's found fit, Raymond can choose to keep this jury or get a new one for the criminal trial set for Sept. 15.

He was found unfit to stand trial last fall after his lawyer said his mental state was preventing him from communicating and building a defence.

Fitness to stand trial is different from criminal responsibility. Fitness deals with the current mental state of an accused, and whether they can understand the court process and their defence, not their state of mind during an alleged crime.