8 jurors selected so far for accused Fredericton shooter's fitness hearing

Four jurors were confirmed Tuesday morning on the second day of jury selection for Matthew Raymond's fitness and, possibly, criminal trial.

Monday marked the beginning of the first jury selection in the country to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Four jurors were chosen by the end of day Monday. Today's selection makes eight jurors in total. The court will try to pick the five remaining Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning, if necessary.

Raymond was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of police constables Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. Raymond has been in custody since the shooting on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond was found unfit by a jury last fall when his lawyer said his mental state had deteriorated and that was getting in the way of communication and building a defence.

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two Fredericton police constables, Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

He must be found fit by a jury before the criminal trial can go on.

The jurors are being chosen from a pool of only around 100. Last fitness hearing, the pool was made up of 800 people.

Raymond's lawyer Nathan Gorham previously expressed concerns about a possible mistrial if the court goes through the entire pool without finding the 13 jurors needed. On Tuesday, he said seeing the pace of selection is reducing those concerns.

The jury selected will decide whether he is fit to stand trial this week. If he's found fit, Raymond will stand criminal trial on Sept. 15. If he's found fit, he can choose to keep this jury or ask for a new one.

Although the court conducted a separate pre-screening for jurors who wanted to be excused — and excused about 70 — more than 20 people were excused over the last two days.

The issue of fitness to stand trial is distinct from criminal responsibility. It deals with the "here and now" of Raymond's mental health, and not his state of mind during the alleged crime.