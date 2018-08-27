Court sees interrogation of man who fatally shot 4 people in Fredericton

Matthew Raymond was interviewed by RCMP twice in his hospital room, a week after he shot and killed four Fredericton residents.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to shooting Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud, then Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello at 237 Brookside Dr. in Fredericton on Aug. 10, 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder, and his defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible for the crime on account of a mental illness.

Court previously heard Raymond was shot in the abdomen before he was arrested.

In his hospital room, RCMP officers talked to Raymond about bikes, guns and the media in hopes of building a rapport. Raymond asked for his lawyer both times, saying he wanted to remain silent. Raymond answered some questions about his family, wanting to help his mother as she grew older, and biking.

But when the officers asked for details about what happened, or why he was in hospital to begin with, he did not answer.

Cpl. Mark Blakely with the RCMP major crimes unit testified he and Cpl. Annika Faa of British Columbia RCMP interviewed Raymond at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

Before the interview, Blakely testified he reviewed what the investigation found so far. He said Raymond's family told them he had a mistrust in media, government and police.

Faa spoke to Raymond about how she doesn't believe what the media says and that the information shared could be "fake," and that makes it more important for Raymond to set the record straight. Blakely spoke about how people can be "sensitive" about bilingualism in New Brunswick.

Blakely says bringing up media and government "was an attempt to generate conversation."

The first interview was about an hour long, and ended after Raymond said he will speak to his lawyer the next day.

The next interview lasted about two hours. Faa brought Raymond a magazine and they spoke about mountain biking. Then she said since Raymond has spoken to his lawyer, she can continue asking questions even if he doesn't want to answer.

"You had that chance to speak to your lawyer. And so this conversation ... This is going to happen," she said.

Faa showed Raymond a video found on his cell phone. In the video Raymond was in the woods, speaking to the camera, and holding a shotgun. Faa asked him who the video was intended for and what message he was trying to send. Raymond did not explain the video.

On Friday, in an agreed statement of facts, the Crown admitted Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting. It means to get a not-guilty verdict, the defence needs to prove Raymond didn't appreciate the nature and consequences of his actions, or that he didn't know what he was doing was wrong.