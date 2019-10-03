Judge presiding over accused Fredericton shooter case replaced

The judge presiding over Matthew Vincent Raymond's case has been replaced.

On Friday, the court was expected to hear an application from defence lawyer Nathan Gorham for Justice Fred Ferguson to recuse himself because of alleged bias. Instead, Chief Justice of Court of Queen's Bench Tracey DeWare presided over the 20-minute hearing, and explained Ferguson will no longer be part of the case.

She did not give a reason.

Raymond is charged in the shooting deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, and Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. They were killed on the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side.

He has been in custody since he was arrested that day.

At the end of the hearing DeWare said she will be signing the case over to Justice Larry Landry of Campbellton. He will preside over a teleconference on Aug. 4.

DeWare said Gorham's application for recusal is "now moot" so there's no necessity to deal with this application "now or in the future."

The defence never filed evidence supporting their application, which alleged Ferguson's conduct during pre-trial hearings "demonstrated bias." It's not clear if Ferguson is no longer on the case directly because of this application or for another reason.