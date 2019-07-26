Accused Fredericton shooter appears in pre-trial conference

Matthew Vincent Raymond appeared for a pre-trial conference in Fredericton's Court of Queen's Bench on Friday.

A case-management conference is held before a trial to tie up loose ends. Justice Fred Ferguson ordered a publication ban on anything said or done in the courtroom.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Fredericton Police Force constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The shooting occurred last Aug. 10 at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side. Police have said the four victims were struck by bullets fired from a long gun.

Raymond's trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30. It's expected to last two months.