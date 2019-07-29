Alleged Fredericton shooter Matthew Raymond switches lawyers

The man accused of shooting and killing two Fredericton police officers and two civilians last August has changed lawyers again two months before the start of his trial.

Matthew Vincent Raymond appeared in Fredericton court Monday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.

Justice Fred Ferguson allowed Raymond to dismiss Alison Ménard and reappointed Nathan Gorham.

Gorham was Raymond's lawyer after he was arrested, but their relationship broke down last year. Raymond dismissed Gorham in November.

Raymond is accused in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Rob Costello as well as Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie-Lee Wright in a shooting on Aug. 10.

Everything that was said and done in court Monday is under a publication ban imposed by Ferguson, except the fact that Raymond has changed lawyers. The details of why Raymond wanted to reappoint Gorham, and what possible impact it may have on the case are under the publication ban.

Raymond will reappear for pre-trial conferences in the coming weeks. The trial begins on Sept. 30. The trial is expected to last eight weeks.