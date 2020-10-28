Crown continues cross examining key defence witness in quadruple murder trial

Crown prosecutors will continue cross examining the psychiatrist who testified Matthew Raymond meets all of the not-criminally-responsible criteria.

Dr. Julian Gojer says after reviewing evidence and interviewing Raymond multiple times, he came to the conclusion that Raymond didn't know what he was doing was wrong when he shot and killed four people in Fredericton two years ago.

Raymond, 50, shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr., then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired on Aug. 10, 2018.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Raymond has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible for the shooting on account of a mental illness. Raymond previously testified he thought the end times had come and he was shooting demons, not humans, to defend himself.

Dr. Gojer says he diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia.

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting, meaning to get a not-guilty verdict, the defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.

Gojer said it's his opinion that Raymond could do neither on Aug. 10, 2018.