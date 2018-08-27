Jury deliberation in quadruple murder trial exceeds 20 hours so far

A Fredericton jury has deliberated for more than 20 hours over three days to decide whether Matthew Raymond is criminally responsible and guilty of murdering four Fredericton residents.

Raymond is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright, and Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello.

Raymond has admitted to shooting them on Aug. 10, 2018, but pleaded not guilty on account of a mental disorder. He testified he believed he was shooting demons, not humans, after becoming convinced the end times had come.

The 11 jurors began deliberating Tuesday evening. They met from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, were sequestered. and came back to court to continue at 9 a.m. Thursday. If they don't have a verdict by Thursday evening, they're expected back at 9 a.m. Friday.

Family members of victims have been awaiting the verdict at the Fredericton Convention Centre, where court has been held to maintain physical distancing. Raymond's mother has also been waiting.

If they don't have a verdict Friday, the jury would continue deliberations though the weekend.

During the nine-week trial, the Crown and defence agreed Raymond was mentally ill that day, but the Crown argued Raymond's delusions were not strong enough to prevent him from knowing what he was doing or that it was wrong.

The Crown also argued Raymond had intent to kill and should be found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder which carry an automatic life sentence.