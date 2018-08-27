Raymond's family members say he began to change a year before he shot and killed 4 people

Matthew Raymond's sister saw him only once after he was arrested for shooting and killing four Fredericton residents.

Patricia, whose last name is under a publication ban, saw Raymond at the Restigouche Hospital Centre, where he was being held after being found unfit to stand trial.

"I couldn't look at him," she testified Wednesday at the fifth week of Raymond's trial.

Raymond shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to a call of shots fired at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10, 2018.

The 50-year-old has admitted to the killing but pleaded not guilty. His defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible on account of mental illness.

Mathew Raymond being brought into the Fredericton Convention Centre for the continuation of his trial. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Patricia said she couldn't speak much that day at the hospital. She said Raymond started by telling her he loved her and her children, then told her she should not trust their mother, and that he should call another lawyer and get her to defend him.

Patricia cried as she gave her testimony. In the prisoner's box, Raymond wiped away tears.

Patricia and her husband Jeffrey testified Wednesday. Their last names and images are under a publication ban imposed by Justice Larry Landry.

Before their testimony Raymond's defence team presented a narrative to the jury of Raymond's interests moving from biking and video games to anti-Muslim, transphobic and satanic conspiracies. The material on his computer showed the shift happening in 2017.

Patricia testified she had an amicable relationship with her brother, although growing up their relationship was strained by disagreements. But in the spring of 2017, an email from Raymond marked the beginning of a 13-month estrangement. Jeffrey seconded this in his own testimony.

In the email Raymond was asking her to sign a petition that contained anti-Muslim sentiment. She asked him to stop sending those kinds of emails. He replied with a multiple-sentence email that ended with "I won't be coming over till you wise up."

The view from a window in Matthew Raymond's apartment, looking out on the parking lot where the victims were found. (Submitted by Court of Queen's Bench)

She testified she trusted Raymond with her children. Jeffrey said Raymond was a "typical" uncle who was "good" to his kids. Patricia described the children visiting Raymond when he worked at the produce section of a Superstore in Fredericton, where he would hold them up in the air and hug them.

She said he never missed her kids' birthdays, but after the rift in March of 2017, he missed two birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The next time she saw him was in April of 2018, when his mother was selling her house.

She said she didn't interact with him much, except when she was leaving. He told her he's been biking in the woods a lot, and she asked him to watch out for ticks. He replied that's all a hoax and Lyme disease doesn't exist.

She said he told her the government either released the ticks or poisoned them. That's when she left.

"The word that comes to mind is just crazy. How could you think that?" she testified.

The day of the shooting

On Aug. 10, 2018, Patricia said she was driving her son to camp. When she got there, she saw the news of a shooting on the north side of Fredericton, and drove back with her son still in the car. She said when she got more details about where the shooting was, she began worrying about Raymond, as she knew he lived in one of the buildings in that apartment complex.

"We thought that maybe Matthew had gotten into something ... like a fight... oh he's gone and opened his mouth and got into a fight with someone."

She said it did not cross her mind that Raymond had shot and killed people.

Crown prosecutor Claude Hache asked her what she thought once she found what Raymond was accused of doing.

Patricia paused and began crying.

"The people who got shot and their families," she said.

Schizophrenia diagnosis

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting. Dr. Ralph Holly testified Friday he diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia.

The agreement means that to get a not-guilty verdict, the defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.

Alex Pate, a member of the defence team, testified he examined tens of thousands of photos and videos found on Raymond's hard drives.

Last week, Pate painted a picture of a man whose interest in biking and video games waned as he started viewing and downloading more anti-Muslim, transphobic and occult material. Pate also found thousands of references to Masonic and flat-earth conspiracy theories.