Defence to continue presenting evidence in quadruple murder trial

Matthew Raymond's defence team is expected to continue presenting evidence Tuesday.

Raymond shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to a call of shots fired at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10, 2018.

The 50-year-old has admitted to the killing but pleaded not guilty. His defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible on account of mental illness.

Now in the fifth week of the trial, the defence is continuing to present evidence through team member Alex Pate. He examined tens of thousands of photos and videos found on Raymond's hard drives.

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting. Dr. Ralph Holly testified Friday he diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia.

The agreement means that to get a not-guilty verdict, the defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.

Last week, Pate's testimony painted a picture of a man whose interest in biking and video games waned as he started viewing and downloading more anti-Muslim, transphobic and occult material. Pate also found thousands of references to Masonic and flat-earth conspiracy theories.