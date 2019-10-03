Accused killer Matthew Raymond returns to Saint John jail from psychiatric hospital

Matthew Raymond, accused of killing four people in Fredericton more than a year ago, will be returning to the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre after a 60-day psychiatric treatment order expired this week.

The results of the treatment and what they mean for the criminal proceedings against Raymond aren't known.

Raymond, who was being treated at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, made a brief appearance at the Fredericton courthouse on Wednesday.

He sat quietly in the prisoner's box. He was wearing an orange jumpsuit, his hair and beard cut short.

This was Raymond's first appearance since Oct. 4, when he was found unfit to stand trial.

At that time, Justice Fred Ferguson of the Court of Queen's Bench made the 60-day psychiatric order, which included antipsychotic medication at Restigouche.

By law, the treatment order could not exceed 60 days.

Raymond, 49, is charged in the shooting deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. They were killed the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side.

Court will reconvene on Dec. 18, when the Crown and defence hope to receive a report from the doctor at the Restigouche Hospital Centre.

Outside the Fredericton courthouse Wednesday, Raymond's lawyer, Nathan Gorham, said the report could help the court decide if another fitness trial is needed.

In an October interview outside the Fredericton courthouse, Matthew Raymond's lawyer Nathan Gorham said he was pleased with the jury's verdict that Raymond was unfit to stand trial. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

A publication ban was ordered earlier, during the fall fitness hearing, and covered all evidence presented in court, including testimony, contents of recordings, closing arguments and some details of the treatment order.

Ferguson has said being found unfit does not mean Raymond won't ever go to trial. A trial could happen if he's eventually found fit.

Ferguson has also said a different jury would be chosen for a criminal trial.