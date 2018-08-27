Trial of man charged with quadruple murder continues in Fredericton

Matthew Raymond's defence team is expected to continue calling witnesses Wednesday.

Raymond. 50, is facing four counts of first degree murder after he shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to a call of shots fired at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10, 2018.

He has admitted to the shooting but pleaded not guilty. His lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible for the shooting because of a mental illness.

Mathew Raymond being brought into the Fredericton Convention Centre for the continuation of his trial. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond was mentally ill at the time of the killing, leaving the defence with the burden to prove his mental illness prevented him from knowing what he was doing, or knowing what he did was wrong.

The Crown called its 36th and final witness Tuesday. The defence has called its first witness, Alex Pate, who's a member of the defence team. Pate said he reviewed "tens of thousands" of photos and videos from Raymond's hard drives and is expected to continue testifying Wednesday.