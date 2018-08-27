Tech expert expected to continue testimony Friday

Court is expected hear more testimony from the technology crimes expert in the quadruple murder trial in Fredericton.

Matthew Raymond, 50, has admitted to shooting Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud, then Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello at 237 Brookside Dr. in Fredericton on Aug. 10, 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder, and his defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible for the crime on account of a mental illness.

Mathew Raymond being brought into the Fredericton Convention Centre for the continuation of his trial. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Proceedings were paused briefly to deal with "implications" of a Supreme Court of Canada decision Thursday, according to Justice Larry Landry, but court is expected to continue as normal Friday.

RCMP Cpl. Aaron Gallagher previously testified he examined thousands of photos and videos found on Raymond's computer, GoPro camera and an external hard drive.

Some of the videos showed Raymond firing a shotgun at a target in the woods. He also found thousands of photos and some videos of conspiracy theories related to demons and the occult.