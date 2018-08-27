Fredericton shooter trial continues Friday

The Crown is nearing the end of its witness list in the Matthew Raymond prosecution, with nine people left to call.

Raymond, 50, is facing four charges of first-degree murder after he shot Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, then Fredericton Police Force constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello. He shot all four people in a parking lot at 237 Brookside Dr. on Fredericton's north side on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond has admitted to the killings but pleaded not guilty, since his defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible because of a mental illness.

The court has heard from 14 police officers, eight residents of the apartment complex, a firearms expert, and four nurses who treated Raymond at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. A resident of a neighbouring building, the owner of a coffee shop where Raymond was a regular and a paramedic have also testified.

Family members of the victims have been attending the trial daily.