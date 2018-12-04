The Fredericton man accused of killing four people, including two police officers, in August has been found fit to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric assessment.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 10 shooting deaths of Fredericton police constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbi Lee Wright, 32.

Provincial court Judge Julian Dickson ruled Tuesday in Fredericton that Raymond is capable of going on trial.

Raymond stood, addressed the courtroom gallery and insisted he's innocent, his shackles should be removed and he should be set free.

Dickson ordered the psychiatric assessment on Nov. 21, granting the Crown's request that sat pending for almost a month as the judge had to first deal with Raymond's bid to dismiss his initial lawyer, Nathan Gorham.

Dickson eventually ordered that a new lawyer be appointed, and Alison Ménard stepped in.

Police have said all four victims were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the city's north side.

Raymond has not yet entered any pleas or mode of trial.

He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 11.