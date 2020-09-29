Fredericton shooter's defence to continue presenting evidence Thursday

Matthew Raymond's criminal trial is expected to continue Thursday with more defence witnesses.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to shooting Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to a call of shots fired at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond has pleaded not guilty and his defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.

On Wednesday the defence called Raymond's sister Patricia and her husband Geoffrey. Their last names and photos are under a publication ban ordered by Justice Larry Landry.

The two testified about seeing a change in Raymond in March of 2017. Geoffrey said he started talking about conspiracy theories and how the earth is flat and space doesn't exist. Geoffrey said they thought about getting mental health support for Raymond a month before the shooting, but he said he didn't have the time. They said they never expected him to shoot and kill four people.

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting. Dr. Ralph Holly testified Friday he diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia.

The agreement means that to get a not-guilty verdict, the defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.