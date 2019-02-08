Accused Fredericton shooter's former lawyer applies for 'standby' role

Even though accused Fredericton shooter Matthew Raymond dismissed Alison Ménard as his lawyer, she may continue to sit at the defence table.

Raymond, the man accused of shooting and killing two Fredericton police officers and two civilians, was allowed to dismiss Ménard and reappoint Nathan Gorham last week.

Nathan Gorham was Raymond's lawyer after he was arrested on Aug. 10, but their relationship broke down last year. Raymond dismissed Gorham in November.

On Wednesday, during a pre-trial conference, Justice Fred Ferguson asked Ménard to submit an application to become an amicus curiae. This means she becomes a "friend of the court" and can provide assistance if she's needed.

Alison Ménard was dismissed as Matthew Raymond's lawyer last week. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello as well as Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie-Lee Wright last Aug. 10.

Ferguson said Ménard's mandate would not be to play an active role in the trial but "she's to be on standby in the event that there's … disruptions that would call for her mandate to be reviewed and expanded."

She would be carrying out the role of a lawyer on a "watching brief," Ferguson said.

Everything that was said and done in court Wednesday is under a publication ban imposed by Ferguson, except the fact that Ménard is applying to become an amicus curiae.

Raymond will reappear for pre-trial conferences in the week of Aug. 26. The trial is set to begin on Sept. 30, and expected to last six weeks.