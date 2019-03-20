Accused Fredericton shooter Matthew Raymond will stand trial Sept. 30

The Fredericton man charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two city police officers and two other citizens last August will stand trial Sept. 30.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, appeared in Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday afternoon with his defence lawyer, Alison Ménard.

Raymond has not yet entered any pleas.

Eight weeks have been set aside for the jury trial.

The results of two psychiatric assessments Raymond underwent to determine if he is criminally responsible remain under a publication ban.

Raymond is accused of killing Fredericton Police Force constables RobbCostello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians DonnieRobichaud, 42, and Bobbi Lee Wright, 32, last Aug. 10.

Police have said all four victims were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the city's north side.

A pre-trial conference will be held next week.

Two weeks have been set aside in June for a voir dire hearing.

Victims of the Aug. 10 shooting from left to right, constables Lawrence Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, and civilians Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Earlier this month, the Crown filed for a direct indictment, sending the first-degree murder case straight to a possible trial in the higher court without first holding a preliminary inquiry in the lower provincial court.

Preliminary inquiries are held to determine if there is enough evidence to send a case to trial.

In November, provincial court Judge Julian Dickson had ordered a psychiatric assessment to determine if Raymond was fit to stand trial. Raymond was deemed fit in December.

Dickson subsequently ordered a 60-day assessment to determine if Raymond was criminally responsible for his actions.

The assessment took longer than expected and in February Dickson ordered an additional 30 days.