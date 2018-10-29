Psychiatric assessment sought for alleged Fredericton shooter
Matthew Raymond faces 4 counts of 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 officers, 2 civilians
A man charged after the fatal shootings of two police officers and two civilians at a Fredericton apartment complex doesn't believe he requires a psychiatric assessment requested by the Crown.
Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, appeared Monday in provincial court, where Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston asked that he get a 60-day assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
Blunston cited Raymond's outburst during a previous court appearance and asked that an expert be brought in from Ontario to do the assessment.
Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 10 deaths of constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, of the Fredericton Police Force, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.
- Alleged Fredericton gunman tweeted about death of Moncton Mounties
- Alleged Fredericton shooter hit in the abdomen, court documents reveal
Last week, Raymond told the court from the prisoner's box that he had enough evidence to be exonerated and is not guilty by reason of temporary insanity.
Judge Julian Dickson will hear arguments next Monday on the request for the psychiatric assessment.
After Blunston made the request, Raymond raised his hand and was given permission to speak by Dickson.
"What happened in the past is something else, but right now I know what's going on," Raymond said.
He also said he fired his lawyer Nathan Gorham five times.
It was unclear on Monday who Raymond's lawyer is.
Matthew Raymond says he fired his lawyer 5 times. Lawyer Nathan Gorham didn’t stand, lawyer seen here on right, Spencer MacInnes spoke instead. <a href="https://t.co/PNSUfPXEGe">pic.twitter.com/PNSUfPXEGe</a>—@harropcbc
Gorham was in court with him, but another lawyer, Spencer MacInnis, addressed the court and asked for a week to prepare arguments.
- Heroes for a nation: 2 Fredericton police officers honoured at regimental funeral
- Accused killer Matthew Raymond had a 'short fuse,' former co-worker says
- Fredericton man accused in shootings was 'recluse' addicted to video games, friend says
Outside the courtroom, both lawyers refused to comment — even when asked who was representing Raymond.
Police have said all four victims were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the north side.
Raymond has not yet entered any pleas or elected his mode of trial.