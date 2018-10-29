Psychiatric assessment sought for alleged Fredericton shooter

A man charged after the fatal shootings of two police officers and two civilians at a Fredericton apartment complex doesn't believe he requires a psychiatric assessment requested by the Crown.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, appeared Monday in provincial court, where Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston asked that he get a 60-day assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Blunston cited Raymond's outburst during a previous court appearance and asked that an expert be brought in from Ontario to do the assessment.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 10 deaths of constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, of the Fredericton Police Force, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Last week, Raymond told the court from the prisoner's box that he had enough evidence to be exonerated and is not guilty by reason of temporary insanity.

Judge Julian Dickson will hear arguments next Monday on the request for the psychiatric assessment.

After Blunston made the request, Raymond raised his hand and was given permission to speak by Dickson.

Matthew Vincent Raymond appeared in court on Oct. 29, where Crown prosecutor asked that he get a 60-day assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial. 0:50

"What happened in the past is something else, but right now I know what's going on," Raymond said.

He also said he fired his lawyer Nathan Gorham five times.

It was unclear on Monday who Raymond's lawyer is.

Matthew Raymond says he fired his lawyer 5 times. Lawyer Nathan Gorham didn’t stand, lawyer seen here on right, Spencer MacInnes spoke instead. <a href="https://t.co/PNSUfPXEGe">pic.twitter.com/PNSUfPXEGe</a> —@harropcbc

Gorham was in court with him, but another lawyer, Spencer MacInnis, addressed the court and asked for a week to prepare arguments.

Outside the courtroom, both lawyers refused to comment — even when asked who was representing Raymond.

Police have said all four victims were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the north side.

Victims of the shooting Aug. 10, from left to right: Const. Robb Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Burns, 43, Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Raymond has not yet entered any pleas or elected his mode of trial.