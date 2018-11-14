Fredericton man facing 4 murder charges gets new lawyer

Alleged Fredericton shooter Matthew Vincent Raymond has a new lawyer as a result of an order by provincial court Judge Julian Dickson.

Alison Ménard of Lemieux Ménard & Co. of Moncton appeared on behalf of Raymond in Fredericton provincial court on Wednesday morning. She replaces defence lawyer Nathan Gorham of Saint John.

Dickson will make a decision Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m. on details related to the Crown's request for a 60-day psychiatric assessment of Raymond, who is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Arguments about who should conduct the assessment and how, along with any affidavits and evidence, are the subject of a publication ban.

Raymond, 48, is charged in the Aug. 10 shooting deaths of of the Fredericton police constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbi Lee Wright, 32.

Raymond claimed during an earlier court appearance that he fired Gorham, but Dickson said last week that Raymond couldn't fire Gorham until he is found fit to stand trial.

Later, based on some of Raymond's statements in court that suggested his relationship with his lawyer had broken down, Dickson ordered a new lawyer be appointed.

Raymond has said that he has evidence to exonerate himself and that he is innocent due to temporary insanity.