First jurors expected to be selected today for Matthew Raymond fitness hearing

One hundred potential jurors will appear Tuesday at the Fredericton courthouse for the second day of Matthew Vincent Raymond's fitness hearing.

Almost 800 people came to the Grant Harvey Centre Monday to be registered as potential jurors. They were randomly split into groups of 50. Group A is expected Tuesday around 9 a.m. and B is expected around 1 p.m.

The court is looking for 12 jurors and two alternates who will decide whether Raymond is fit to stand trial in the shooting deaths of four people.

Raymond's trial on four counts of first-degree murder was originally scheduled for Monday but was delayed to make time for the fitness hearing because of his behaviour in court.

Raymond is charged in connection with the deaths of constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. They died the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side.

On Monday, Raymond was removed from the makeshift court in the arena because he was yelling over the lawyers and court clerk. He was sent to another room where he could see and hear proceedings but people in the rink couldn't hear him.

Whether, or when, the trial on the criminal charges proceeds will depend on what the jury decides.

The question of fitness to stand trial addresses the accused's current mental state and not the accused's state of mind during an alleged crime. It is distinct from criminal responsibility.

If a defendant is found fit to stand trial, it means they are considered capable of understanding court proceedings and of defending themselves, either on their own or through a lawyer.